    Nigerian Leagues

    NPFL: Remo Stars End Barren Run, Rivers United Win Away

    Adeboye Amosu

    Remo Stars returned to winning ways in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, after rallying to beat El-kanemi Warriors 2-1 at home on Monday.

    Daniel Ogunmodede’s side lost their previous three league games to Katsina United, Kwara United and Nasarawa United respectively.

    The holders scored two late goals against El-kanemi Warriors to end their barren run.

    El-kanemi Warriors took the lead two minutes before the hour mark through Jonas Emmanuel.

    Victor Mbaoma restored parity for Remo Stars from the penalty spot two minutes from time.

    Former Abia Warriors striker, Michael Ibe then netted the winning goal for the hosts deep into stoppage time.

    Rivers United moved to fourth position on the table following a 1-0 away victory over Kun Khalifat in Owerri.

    Maclyn Biokpo scored the winner for Finidi George’s side 11 minutes from time.

    At the New Jos Stadium, Saka Gafar netted the decisive goal as Plateau United defeated Bendel Insurance 1-0.

    Insurance are still searching for their first win under Kennedy Boboye.

