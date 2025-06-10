Rennes Interested In Super Eagles Striker

Super Eagles and Southampton striker Paul Onuachu is on Rennes radar for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Things are moving at Rennes during this summer transfer window. Some players are already leaving the club, and new talent will be joining to boost the team.

After a disappointing season the club is looking to improve with a new look and return to Europe at the end of next season.



It is now gathered that Onuachu is on the list of priority targets for the French Ligue 1 outfit and according to information from Jeunes Footeux (via foot-sur7.fr) Rennes’ directors have set their sights on Onuachu.

Onuachu , signed by the Saints in January 2023 from KRC Genk, failed to establish himself in the Premier League and was loaned to Trabzonspor last season.

He rediscovered his form in Turkey and scored 17 goals in 25 appearances and returned to Southampton this season, but was unable to prevent his team’s relegation.

He scored four goals and provided one assist in 27 appearances across all competitions for the Saints last season.

It is believed Rennes are targeting the player to offset the potential departure of Arnaud Kalimuendo and the Nigerian international is not considering featuring for the Saints in the Championship.

The English are also ready to sell the player this summer to avoid losing him for free at the end of his contract.

Under contract until 2026, Onuachu’s market value is estimated at €6 million by the Transfertmarkt website.



