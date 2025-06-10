Hamburg Target Free Agent Torunarigha

Hamburg are pushing for Jordan Torunarigha’s return to the Bundesliga, reports Complesports.com

The newly promoted club have already opened talks with Torunarigha’s representatives, according to German publication, Sport BILD.

Hamburg sporting director Stefan Kuntz, who worked with the centre-back during his reign with the German U-21 side is keen to bring him to the club.

Read Also:Benin Republic’s Winless Run Continues After Defeat To Morocco In Friendly Match

“The former German youth international and Olympic representative is in advanced talks with newly promoted Hamburg. Torunarigha shall join on a free transfer from KAA Gent,” the report stated.

“It appears as if Torunarigha’s former Germany U21 coach Stefan Kuntz – currently working as an HSV sporting director – has finally managed to convince the 27-year-old to return.”

The 27-year-old is a free agent after severing ties with Belgian Pro League outfit, KAA Gent.

He started his career with Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin.

By Adeboye Amosu



