Benin Republic’s Winless Run Continues After Defeat To Morocco In Friendly Match

The Cheetahs of Benin Republic lost 1-0 to the Atlas Lions of Morocco in a friendly game on Monday.

Ayoub El Kaabi’s strike, two minutes into first half stoppage time, secured the win for Morocco.

The defeat means Benin Republic are winless in their last eight matches – losing four and drawing four games.

The last time Benin Republic recorded a win was a 3-0 triumph over Rwanda in October, 2024, during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

They currently occupy third place on eight points, in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, just one point ahead of Nigeria’s Super Eagles who are fourth.

When the Cheetahs hosted the Super Eagles on matchday 4 of the qualifiers in June 2024, the minnows came from one goal down to win 2-1.

Both teams will meet in October in Uyo for the last match of the qualifying campaign.

Last Friday, the Super Eagles held Russia to a 1-1 draw in Moscow.

The Super Eagles had featured in the Unity Cup four-nation tournament which they won by edging out Jamaica 5-4 on penalties.



