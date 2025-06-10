Real Betis Move To Sign Chukwueze From AC Milan

Samuel Chukwueze could be on his way to Spanish club Real Betis this summer, Completesports.com reports.

According to Football Italia, Real Betis have already opened talks with Serie A giants AC Milan for the winger.

Chukwueze joined the Rossoneri from Villarreal for €21.1m plus up to €7m in add-ons in 2023.

The Nigeria international has so far scored eight goals and registered eight assists in 69 appearances for AC Milan.

The 26-year-old was close to joining Premier League club Fulham in January.

AC Milan are looking to overhaul their squad after an underwhelming 2024/25 campaign.

The former European champions finished eighth in Serie A.

They recently appointed Massimiliano Allegri as their new head coach.

By Adeboye Amosu



