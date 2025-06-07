Ribéry Fires Back At Cristiano Ronaldo Over Ballon d’Or Comments

France and Bayern Munich legend Franck Ribery has fired back at Cristiano Ronaldo following his comments concerning who qualifies to win the Ballon d’Or award.

This Sunday, Spain and Portugal will face off for the Nations League title.

It’s a clash between two powerful national teams, but also a reflection of a generational shift in world football.

On the Portuguese side is Cristiano Ronaldo, 40, who has won nearly every major team and individual honor in the sport—including five Ballon d’Or trophies.

On the Spanish side is 17-year-old Lamine Yamal, poised to define a new era at both FC Barcelona and with the national team.

The Barça prodigy is emerging as a strong contender for the prestigious Ballon d’Or after an extraordinary season.

During the pre-match press conference, Ronaldo was asked about the young forward from Rocafonda.

He praised Yamal’s talent but also urged for caution when it comes to placing too much pressure on him.

Regarding the Ballon d’Or, Ronaldo included Yamal among the candidates but emphasized his own criteria.

“For me, the Ballon d’Or winner should be someone who has won the Champions League. I can’t name just one player, but there are several candidates—Lamine Yamal and Mbappé, who haven’t won it, and Dembélé or Vitinha, who have.”

Those comments didn’t sit well with Ribéry. The former French international was considered a top contender for the Ballon d’Or in 2013 after a standout season with Bayern Munich, capped by a Champions League title. Ultimately, however, the award went to Ronaldo.

Reacting to Ronaldo’s comments Ribéry said: “So you NEED to win the Champions League to win the Ballon d’Or?”—clearly alluding to the fact that Ronaldo was awarded the prize in a year he didn’t win the tournament, while Ribéry, who had, was overlooked.

mundodeportivo.com



