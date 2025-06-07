Onuachu Nears Trabzonspor Return

Nigeria forward Paul Onuachu is nearing a return to Turkish Super Lig giants Trabzonspor.

The 31-year-old spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Trabzonspor.

Onuachu made a big impression with Black Sea Storm, netting netting 15 goals, and providing four assists in 21 appearances for the club.

Trabzonspor made an attempt to sign the tall striker on a permanent transfer last summer but failed to meet Southampton’s valuation.

The Saints relegation has opened up a new opportunity for Trabzonspor to sign the Nigeria international.

Onuachu has one-year left on his contract with Southampton.

The former KRC Genk player scored four goals and registered one assist in 25 league appearances for the South Coast club.



