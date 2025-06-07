Close Menu
    Onuachu Nears Trabzonspor Return

    Onuachu Bags 21st League Goal Of The Season In Genk Home Win In Playoffs 

    Nigeria forward Paul Onuachu is nearing a return to Turkish Super Lig giants Trabzonspor.

    The 31-year-old spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Trabzonspor.

    Onuachu made a big impression with Black Sea Storm, netting netting 15 goals, and providing four assists in 21 appearances for the club.

    Read Also:Exclusive: Unity Cup, Russia Friendly Gave Chelle Key Insights To Fix Super Eagles – Akuneto

    Trabzonspor made an attempt to sign the tall striker on a permanent transfer last summer but failed to meet Southampton’s valuation.

    The Saints relegation has opened up a new opportunity for Trabzonspor to sign the Nigeria international.

    Onuachu has one-year left on his contract with Southampton.

    The former KRC Genk player scored four goals and registered one assist in 25 league appearances for the South Coast club.


