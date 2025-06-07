Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    ‘We Had To Give It Our All’ — Okoye Comments On Super Eagles Vs Russia

    Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye admitted that Russia make things difficult for the team in their friendly.

    Nigeria and Russia battled to a 1-1 draw at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow on Friday night.

    Okoye made a number of crucial saves to prevent the Super Eagles from losing the game.

    The Udinese shot stopper claimed they had to dig deep to come out unscathed.

    “The Russian team showed a very high level. We had to give it our all to play on equal terms with your team. I think it was a great match for the fans,” he told Match TV.

    Okoye also commented on the atmosphere at the stadium.

    “The balls were a little easier than usual,” he added.

    “But overall, everything was fine. I really liked the atmosphere at the stadium.”

