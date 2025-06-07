Exclusive: Unity Cup, Russia Friendly Gave Chelle Key Insights To Fix Super Eagles – Akuneto

Chuks Akuneto, the Nigeria-born Head Coach of Oldham Athletic U19s, has reflected on the Super Eagles’ 1-1 draw against Russia in Friday’s international friendly match in Moscow, as well as their 2025 Unity Cup Tournament triumph, concluding that Eric Chelle is moving in the right direction with his bold efforts to improve the team ahead of the remaining 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Completesports.com reports.

“I think these games are of great significance because they are affording the coach, Eric Chelle, the opportunity to improve his team,” Akuneto began, speaking with Completesports.com from his base in London.

Also Read: Chelle Reflects On Super Eagles Draw Vs Russia

“He is learning much more about the players at his disposal — how they play and perform against different oppositions, and most importantly, the relationships they have with each other within the team.

“These are crucial ingredients as he gradually settles down for the Africa Cup of Nations coming up in Morocco and the remaining matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers,” Akuneto said.

He noted that although the Super Eagles were impressive in the games, they also gave the new Nigeria manager the opportunity to identify lapses in the team which need fixing before the upcoming competitive matches.

Also Read: Okoye: I’m Unfazed With Eagles’ Goalkeeping Competition

“Chelle is clearly aware now that we have a defensive issue down our right-hand side, due to the number of times we have conceded from penetrations on that flank,” Akuneto pointed out.

“Friendly matches are not competitive games and are never a reflection or prediction of what is to come — but an opportunity to plan and prepare for the tasks ahead.”

By Sab Osuji



