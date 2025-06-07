Exclusive: Adeniran Vows Goals Galore After Settling In At LASK

Nigerian-American striker, Samuel Oluwabukunmi Adeniran, has expressed his gratitude to the management and supporters of Austrian Bundesliga side LASK for their warm reception during his debut season, promising to repay their faith with goals and strong performances next term, Completesports.com reports.

The 26-year-old forward joined LASK from Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Philadelphia Union during the 2024/25 winter transfer window. He featured in 19 matches, registering a goal in the league and scoring a dramatic match-winner in extra time during the ÖFB Cup quarter-final clash against Red Bull Salzburg.

Though LASK finished 7th in the Austrian Bundesliga regular season and topped the Relegation Round group, Adeniran believes he’s now fully acclimatized and ready to make a serious impact.

“I want to show my appreciation to everyone at LASK who welcomed and accepted me when I joined in January. It’s never easy to move mid-season into a new league and club — settling in takes time,” Adeniran said.

“But now I feel comfortable, I understand how things work here, and I’m looking forward to next season. These upcoming weeks are crucial, especially with a full summer pre-season under the newly appointed coach. I didn’t come here just to make up the numbers — I came to achieve great things for LASK and myself. By the special grace of God, we will reach new heights next season. Stay tuned.”

With a full pre-season ahead and increased familiarity with the team’s structure, Adeniran is determined to elevate both his performance and LASK’s standing in Austrian and European football.

By Johnny Ogbah, in the UK



