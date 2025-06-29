Rivers Angels Get N50m Reward For President Federation Cup Triumph

Rivers Angels have been rewarded with N50m for winning the 2025 President Federation women’s title.

The Rivers State Government doled out the money to Tosan Blackson’s side after their 4-2 penalty shootout win over Nasarawa Amazons in the final of the competition.

The Jewel of Rivers trailed 2-0 at half time, but rallied to draw 2-2 after the break.

Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, lauded the team’s achievement through a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Ibibia Lucky Worika, who represented him at the final.

Ibas also announced a N50m cash reward for the players and officials in recognition of their outstanding performance and for bringing pride to Rivers State.

Rivers Angels Team Manager, Matilda Otuenne, expressed gratitude for the achievement, attributing the victory to divine grace and the relentless dedication of the players and coaching staff.

Saturday’s triumph marks Rivers Angels’ 10th Federation Cup title, having previously lifted the trophy in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and earlier in 2024.



