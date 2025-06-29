Done Deal: Swedish Club AIK Stockholm Sign Nigerian Midfielder

Swedish club AIK Stockholm have completed the signing of Nigerian youngster Zadok Yohana.

The 12-time Swedish champions signed Yohana from Kaduna-based Ikon Allah Football Academy.

The 18-year-old penned a four-year contract with the club.

“Zadok is a Nigerian player who can play on either wing or the ten position. It was AIK Youth Football’s Scout & Recruitment Manager, Herish Sadi, who discovered Zadok during a scouting trip earlier this year,” AIK Football’s head of scouting and recruitment, Fredrik Wisur Hansen told the club’s official website.

“He has an impressive list of strengths, including his dribbling, close-range technique, outstanding 1-on-1 ability and a sensitive left foot. We are very excited to follow his development with us.”

Yohana is also looking forward to a successful spell at the club.

“It is an incredible feeling to sign my first professional contract with such a big club as AIK. I have received a warm welcome from everyone at the club and now I look forward to continuing to develop and contribute on the pitch,” he declared.

By Adeboye Amosu



