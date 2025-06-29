Ajax Ready To Sell Chuba Akpom

Dutch giants Ajax are ready to listen offers for forward Chuba Akpom this summer, reports Completesports.com.

Akpom spent the second half of last season on loan at French club, Lille.

The 29-year-old scored three goals in 14 league appearances for Les Dogues.

The forward is one of seven top stars who have been told by the former European champions they could leave, according to Ajax Showtime.

Ajax are looking to rebuild their squad after missing out on the title last season.

The Jews appointed John Heitinga their new head coach late last month.

Akpom joined the 36th time Eredivisie champions from Sky Bet Championship club Middlesbrough in 2023.

By Adeboye Amosu



