Rodgers Gives Injury Update On Iheanacho After Win Vs Stum Graz

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has disclosed that Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho may have suffered an hamstring in the team’s 2-1 win over Stum Graz in Thursday’s Europa League.



The game had barely started when Celtic suffered their first injury blow when Iheanacho was forced to come off after picking up a knock, with Johnny Kenny replacing him up front.



A few minutes later, he was joined up the tunnel by defender Alistair Johnston, who aggravated his own hamstring issue. center-half Cameron Carter-Vickers limped off at the end with an ankle issue.



All three are now major doubts for Sunday’s crunch Premiership match against Hearts at Tynecastle, who lead Celtic by five points.

Speaking after the game, Rodgers admitted Iheanacho, who has been in excellent form since moving to the side, may have picked a hamstring injury.



“The first two [Iheanacho and Johnston]? It doesn’t look great. It looks like hamstrings. But okay, that’s what happens,” Rodgers told TNT Sports.



“Well, our problem was, in the second half, that we could only make one substitution.



“Obviously Cam [Carter-Vickers] was struggling towards the end, but we couldn’t get him off because we had already made the subs, you only have three moments to make the subs in the game.



“I thought the guys that came in – I thought Colby, for a young guy coming in, I thought he grew in the game, got better and was more secure as the game went on – he wants to go forward, which is what we want.



“And Johnny [Kenny] came in and ran his heart out, threatened in behind and pressed the game. A couple of wee moments in the box where he nearly got on the end of it. So the guys came in and stood up to it really well.”



