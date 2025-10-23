UEL: Iheanacho Injured In Celtic’s Win Vs Sturm Graz; Durosinmi ‘s Viktoria Plzen Beat Roma

Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho suffered an injury in Celtic’s 2-1 win against Sturm Graz in the Europa League on Thursday.

Despite going a goal down in the first-half, goals from Liam Scales and Benjamin Nygren after the break were enough to give Brendan Rodgers’ side a 2-1 win.

The game had barely started when Celtic suffered an injury blow when Iheanacho was forced to come off after picking up a knock, with Johnny Kenny replacing him up front.

The game was Iheanacho’s second appearance in the Europa League this season with one goal scored.

And it was Sturm Graz who were on the front foot early in the game, with Otar Kiteishvili trying his luck from outside the area, although his effort went high and wide.

With 13 minutes played, Celtic had a great chance to open the scoring when Johnny Kenny won the ball on the right touchline and surged towards goal, but his effort went just wide of the right-hand post.

Also Read: Bundesliga Club Interested In Fredrick

And two minutes later, the Austrian side took the lead when Tomi Horvat fired from 30 yards out to make it 1-0.

Just after the hour mark Celtic got back on level terms when Liam Scales steered home Colby Donovan’s cutback.

And just three minutes later, it was 2-1 to Celtic when Nygren headed home from an Engels corner.

In Rome, Rafiu Durosinmi was in action for Viktoria Plzen who defeated AS Roma 2-1.

Durosinmi featured for 90 minutes in the encounter which was his second match in this season’s Europa League, netting two goals.

In another Europa League tie Zaidu Sanusi was introduced in the second half as FC Porto lost 2-0 at Nottingham Forest.

Taiwo Awoniyi was not included in Forest’s squad while Ola Aina is still out with injury.

By James Agberebi



