Bundesliga Club Interested In Fredrick

Bundesliga Club RB Leipzig are interested in Super Eagles defender Benjamin Fredrick, reports Completesports.com.

Fredrick is currently on loan at Belgian Pro League outfit FCV Dender from Brentford.

The 20-year-old recently caught the eye with his impressive performances for Nigeria.

The centre-back started Nigeria’s last four games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Read Also:Besiktas Coach Thumbs Up Ndidi’s Performance In Win Over Konyaspor

According to reports, Leipzig are willing to offer €1.5m for the former Flying Eagles player.

The offer will also include a 15 per cent sell on clause.

It remain to be seen if Brentford will be willing to sell Fredrick after his recent stellar displays for Nigeria.

Fredrick initially joined Brentford on loan in 2023, while the move was made permanent last year.

He has made 11 league appearances for Dender this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



