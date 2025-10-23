Close Menu
    ECL: Uche Features As AEK Larnaca Pip Crystal Palace

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Super Eagles midfielder Christantus Uche was in action as Crystal Palace lost 1-0 to AEK Larnaca in Thursday’s Europa Conference League.

    The Nigerian international, who was making his first appearance in the competition, came on as a substitute for Ismaila Sarr in the 87th minute.

    Jean-Philippe Mateta had the best opportunity to open the scoring before the break, clipping the crossbar late in the first half.

    Read Also:Bundesliga Club Interested In Fredrick

    But the hosts were left to rue plenty of missed chances when a defensive mistake led to the visitors breaking the deadlock six minutes into the second half, which remained the contest’s only goal.

    Palace, who had a strong starting XI, finished on top but were unable to break down Larnaca’s resilient defence as they suffered their first home defeat in all competitions since February.


