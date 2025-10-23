ECL: Uche Features As AEK Larnaca Pip Crystal Palace

Super Eagles midfielder Christantus Uche was in action as Crystal Palace lost 1-0 to AEK Larnaca in Thursday’s Europa Conference League.



The Nigerian international, who was making his first appearance in the competition, came on as a substitute for Ismaila Sarr in the 87th minute.



Jean-Philippe Mateta had the best opportunity to open the scoring before the break, clipping the crossbar late in the first half.

But the hosts were left to rue plenty of missed chances when a defensive mistake led to the visitors breaking the deadlock six minutes into the second half, which remained the contest’s only goal.



Palace, who had a strong starting XI, finished on top but were unable to break down Larnaca’s resilient defence as they suffered their first home defeat in all competitions since February.



