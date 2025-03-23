Romero Furious With Spurs’ Medical Team Over Handling Of Latest Injury

Cristian Romero is reportedly furious with Tottenham’s medical team over their handling of his latest injury, with the Argentina international instead opting to thank his national team’s physios for his recovery.

Since picking up a quadricep injury against London rivals Chelsea in early December, Romero was sidelined for almost three months before recently returning to action against Bournemouth in the Premier League.





His absence, along with that of centre-back partner Micky van de Ven, left a large void in Tottenham‘s backline as the quartet of Radu Dragusin, Archie Gray, Ben Davies and January signing Kevin Danso were all forced to step up.

Romero has, however, been back for Spurs’ last three outings – enabling him to prove his fitness for international duty again as he played the full 90 minutes in Argentina’s World Cup 1-0 qualifying win over Uruguay.

And now according to TEAMtalk journalist Eduardo Burgos has shed some light on Romero’s feelings regarding his injury absence in north London, as he posted on X to highlight the centre-back’s appreciation for Argentina’s medical team – instead of the group he works with on a day-to-day basis in north London.

The journalist further reported that Romero was ‘deeply upset’ with how Tottenham’s medical staff handled his rehabilitation, as he was forced to miss 21 games before a return.

It’s not the first time that the 26-year-old has fired a shot at the club’s medical team. After making his long-awaited return from injury against the Cherries, Romero posted a message on social media that caught the attention of a number of unhappy Spurs supporters.

Indeed, his words were very clear in a direct swipe at Tottenham’s physios, saying: “Thankful to the physios at Argentina for getting me out of a bad moment and putting me back on the field where I am so happy. Thank you all for your continued support.”



