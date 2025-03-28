Sadiq Has Characteristics Essential For Any Team –Valencia Legend

Legendary Valencia goalkeeper Santi Cañizares has said Umar Sadiq possess characteristics of a striker that his essential for any team.

After struggling to impress at Real Sociedad, Sadiq joined Valencia on loan and has performed very well in the few games he has played for Carlos Corberán’s team.





The Super Eagles striker has scored five goals in 11 games for Valencia, four of which have come in eight LaLiga matches.

Speaking on Sadiq’s recent form Cañizares, who played at Valencia from 1998 to 2008 stated that Sadiq has always been a great player.

“I would bet on Sadiq without a doubt. He had to come to Valencia CF to prove that his knee was healthy, but he’s always been a great player,” the 55-year-old told Deportes COPE Valencia.

“He’s become a key player in this team. He has the characteristics of a striker who is essential for any team.”

Meanwhile, Sadiq won the LaLiga Goal of the Month for March after scoring a superb backheel in a 3-3 deaw with Osasuna.

He was part of the Super Eagles squad that faced Rwanda and Zimbabwe in Uyo but was an unused substitute in both encounters.



