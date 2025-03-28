NPFL: Ogunbote Blames Poor Game Management For Shooting Stars Draw Vs El-Kanemi

Shooting Stars technical adviser Gbenga Ogunbote admitted his side could have secured maximum points against El-Kanemi Warriors but for the inability to manage their two-goal advantage.

The Oluyole Warriors were held to a 2-2 draw by their hosts at the El-kanemi Warriors Stadium, Maiduguri on Thursday.





Shooting Stars led 2-0 in the first half but conceded twice in the second half to draw the game.

Read Also:Someone Must Be Held Responsible For Mokoena’s Card Incident –Ex-Bafana Goalkeeper

Ogunbote blamed poor game management as reason for his side’s failure to win the keenly contested encounter.

“We give glory to God for the one point secured on the road, but as far as I am concerned, this is two points lost for the team,” he said after the game.

“We didn’t manage the lead, we surrendered it, definitely, and we paid a big price for it.”

Asked whether the weather affected his team, Ogunbote responded. “Well, if you want to talk about the weather, the second half was a bit better, it wasn’t as a result of the weather, but we were just unable to manage the lead”.

By Adeboye Amosu



