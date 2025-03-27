Saka Returns To Full Training With Arsenal After Three-month Absence

Bukayo Saka could feature in Arsenal’s squad against Fulham on Tuesday after being pictured in full training for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in December, Daily Mail reports.

The 23-year-old sustained the injury in the Gunners’ 5-1 win over Crystal Palace which saw him hobble off the pitch in pain and require surgery days later.





It has resulted in Saka missing the north London club’s last 19 matches in all competitions, and has proven to be a hammer blow to their Premier League title hopes.

Arsenal trail leaders Liverpool by 12 points and were knocked out of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup in the period Saka has been missing.

Mikel Arteta has been desperately short of options in attack, with Mikel Merino deputising as a false nine in the absence of Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz – who are both ruled out for the season – and 18-year-old Ethan Nwaneri playing on the right wing.

However, Saka has gradually stepped up his recovery over the international break and is set to be ready for Arsenal’s two-legged Champions League quarter-final with Real Madrid.

Yet, there is a chance he could make the Arsenal squad for their league match against Fulham on Tuesday.

Saka on Thursday posted a picture on Instagram of him smiling on the London Colney training pitches with the caption ‘Hello again’.

The winger joined the first-team squad for their Dubai warm-weather training camp last month, but only took part in light gym work.

Saka has contributed nine goals and 13 assists this season across all competitions for the Gunners.

After undergoing surgery, he posted a picture of himself on Instagram following and vowed to come back stronger.



