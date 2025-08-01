Salah Opens Up On Luis Diaz’s Move To Bayern Munich

Mohamed Salah has penned a goodbye message to Luis Diaz following his move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Diaz signed a four-year deal with Bayern to bring his three-and-a-half-year stay at Anfield to an end.

The 28-year-old was left out of Liverpool’s pre-season match against AC Milan on Saturday because of speculation over his future.

According to BBC Sport, having rejected Bayern’s opening offer of £58.6m earlier this month, Liverpool accepted a follow-up bid of £65.5m over the weekend and gave Diaz permission to have a medical with the club.

The winger leaves the Reds as a Premier League champion, having won four pieces of major silverware during his time at the club.

The Colombian international said his exit would have been the “perfect goodbye” if not for the death of team-mate Diogo Jota earlier this month.

Reacting to Diaz’s move, Salah wrote on his X handle:”Your energy, drive, and passion on the pitch have left a mark that won’t be forgotten. We were truly lucky to have you at Liverpool, and it’s been an honour to share part of your journey and success story.

“As a teammate, you were more than reliable — you were inspiring. As a friend, even more so.

“We all saw the strength it took to keep going through the tough times off the pitch. What you went through would’ve broken most, but you came back strong and gave everything for the club. That kind of resilience sets an example for others and earns nothing but respect.

“Wishing you all the best for what’s next, Lucho,” Salah concluded.



