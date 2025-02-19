Salah Sets Another EPL Record As Liverpool Drop Points In Title Race After 2-2 Draw At Villa

Liverpool failed to extend their lead over Arsenal no thanks to a disappointing 2-2 draw away to Aston Villa in Wednesday’s Premier League game.

It was another game and another record for Mohamed Salah who was once again on the score sheet.





Salah put Liverpool 1-0 ahead in the 29th minute, and has taken his tally to 24 in 26 league matches.

He smashed the ball home from close range to punish Andres Garcia’s poor backpass.

The Egyptian becomes the first Liverpool player to score 15 away goals in a Premier League season, breaking Luis Suárez’s record of 14 in 2013/14.

In the 38th minute Villa equalised through Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Into third minute of first half stoppage time Ollie Watkins nodded home to put Villa 2-1 up.

But Liverpool leveled up in the 61st minute thanks to Trent Alexander-Arnold, who hit a low right foot shot close to the edge of the box.

The win took Liverpool to 61 points and eight points ahead of Arsenal in the league table.

Arsenal, however, can cut the points gap to five if they beat West Ham United at the Emirates on Saturday.



