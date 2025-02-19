UCL: Mbappe Bags Hat-trick As Madrid Knock Man City Out

Kylian Mbappe netted a hat-trick to help Real Madrid to a 3-1 win against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League second leg play-off on Wednesday night.

Madrid went through 6-3 on aggregate after winning the first leg 3-2 last week Tuesday.





Mbappé is now the first player to score a Champions League knockout round hat-trick against a team managed by Pep Guardiola.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner opened the scoring just four minutes into the game as he ran on to a long pass from Raul Asensio and lobbed Ederson.

On 33 minutes he got the second goal after collecting a pass from Rodrygo he beat Josko Gvardiol inside the box before firing into the net.

He then completed his hat-trick on 61 minutes as he received a pass from Federico Valverde, did a step over to beat his marker and hit a low left foot curler into the far corner.

City got a consolation goal thanks to Nico Gonzalez in the 92nd minute.

In France Paris Saint-Germain were the highest scorers of the night as they hammered fellow Ligue 1 side Brest 7-0 to advance into the round of 16 10-0 on aggregate.

In Germany, Borussia Dortmund went through after playing 0-0 with Sporting Lisbon.

The Bundesliga side booked their place into the next round with a 3-0 aggregate scoreline.



