Ex-Italy Striker Backs Lookman On Rift With Gasperini

Former Italy striker Alessandro Del Piero can understand Ademola Lookman being upset with Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

Gasperini blasted Lookman following La Dea’s 3-1 home defeat to Club Brugge on Tuesday night.





The Nigeria international failed from the penalty spot in the encounter with Atalanta exiting the UEFA Champions League 5-2 on aggregate.

Lookman released a statement on Wednesday declaring himself “hurt” and accusing his coach of being “disrespectful”

“It is human to make mistakes, including from the penalty spot,” said Del Piero on Sky Italia.

“Aside from the internal dynamics of that team, I would have been very upset by Gasperini’s words in the press conference. I am therefore not entirely surprised that Lookman responded that way, as he is right to do so.

“He is having an extraordinary campaign and has been put on the chopping block, which risks damaging the rest of the season. We’ll see how the team reacts.”



