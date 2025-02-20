Mbappé Can Reach Cristiano Ronaldo’s Level –Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti believes that Kylian Mbappe can emulate Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid.

Ancelotti’s praise for Mbappe came after he scored a hat-trick in a 3-1 win over Manchester City on Wednesday that took holders Madrid to the Champions League round of 16.





Ronaldo is Real’s all-time leading scorer with 451 goals in 438 games but Ancelotti feels Mbappe can reach his idol’s level if he keeps working hard.

“Everyone was waiting for this hat-trick from him and it has finally arrived,” Ancelotti said after the game. “But Mbappe is not the only one, we have many players who make a difference. And they make a difference with their collective work above their individual quality which is remarkable.”

Ancelotti also rued the fact that Real Madrid has to play in playoffs to qualify for the Champions League last 16 after finishing outside the top eight in the league standings

Real Madrid will face either Bayer Leverkusen or local rivals Atletico Madrid in the last 16.

“It’s not positive at all having to go through the knock-out because we had to play 10 games to get to the last 16,” Ancelotti said.

“We’re not coming out of a difficult period, we’re entering one because this is when the real season starts. There is no way to stop, to rest. But on an emotional level, sure, this tie has been good for us. Let’s keep rolling.”



