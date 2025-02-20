We Will Have Time To Think About Rebuilding –Guardiola Reacts After City’s UCL Exit

Pep Guardiola has said there will be time for a rebuild at Manchester City following their exit in this season’s UEFA Champions League.

A hat-trick by Kylian Mbappe sealed a 3-1 win in the second leg play-off on Wednesday night.





The defending champions went through to the round of 16 6-3 on aggregate.

Following his team’s elimination, Guardiola admitted that City are not the team they use to be.

“We have been extraordinarily extraordinary in the past, but not any more,” Guardiola told a press conference on Wednesday.

“We will have time to think about (rebuilding). It’s easy to jump to conclusions like that now.

“The defeat at home was hard to swallow and this one is even harder. But Real Madrid are very good and we know it. In time, we will all accept things as they are.

“But now we still have 14 games to go until the end of the season and we’ll face it as we should. Let’s think about the Premier League and the FA Cup. We will try to be in this competition again next season.”



