Saudi League: Ordega Wins March Player Of The Month Award

Super Falcons winger , Francisca Ordega has been named Saudi Women’s Premier League Player of the Month for March.

Ordega beat compatriot Ashleigh Plumptre and Congo International, Naomie Kabakaba to the individual accolade.





The 31-year-old registered four goals and three assists in three league appearances for Al Ittihad during the month.

It’s the first time the talented winger will be will be winning the award.

She won the highest number of votes ahead of Plumptre and Naomie Kabakaba.

The former Atletico Madrid player joined Al Ittihad on free transfer early this year.

The Nigerian has established herself as key player for the club since her arrival.

By Adeboye Amosu



