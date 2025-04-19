Arteta Gives Injury Update On Calafiori

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta is confident Riccardo Calafiori will be available for a Champions League semifinal first leg against PSG: ‘Maybe a little bit earlier…’

The Italy international has been out of action for a month after sustaining an injury with the Azzurri during the March break.





During a press conference on Friday, Arteta was asked whether the former Bologna defender would return in time for the Champions League semifinal first leg against PSG on April 29.

“If everything goes well, I think so. Maybe a little bit earlier,” the Spaniard replied via The Athletic.

“He’s on the pitch already and doing quite a lot of stuff. We just need to take the right steps now to make sure when he’s back, he’s in a good place to perform.”

Calafiori has scored three goals and provided two assists in 26 appearances with Arsenal this season.

He’s been a semi-regular starter under Arteta, although a couple of knee injuries have slightly affected his development in North London.

Calafiori has sustained two different knee injuries in the current campaign, missing 22 games across all competitions.

The Italian defender made his senior Azzurri debut in June 2024, collecting nine international appearances, all under Luciano Spalletti.

Football Italia



