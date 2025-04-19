Bundesliga: Orban May Feature Against Freiburg –Hoffenheim Manager

Hoffenheim coach Christian Ilzer has disclosed that Gift Orban may feature in today’s Bundesliga clash against Freiburg.



The Nigerian international who has been having limited game time in the team, was completely left in the bench against Mainz last weekend.



Recall that Orban has netted four goals in 12 appearances since joining the team from Lyon.

Speaking ahead of today’s game against Freiburg, Ilzer stated that Orban ha been working very hard in training.



“We decided that Haris was a better option against Mainz. Therefore, we went for him. With the way the game went, we decided to make changes to stabilise the team. But Gift trained very well this week and is certainly an option for tomorrow,” Ilzer said.







