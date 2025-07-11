Scottish Club Motherwell Set To Sign Former Golden Eaglets Winger

Scottish Premiership club Motherwell are set to sign former Golden Eaglets winger Ibrahim Said.

The Steelmen have offered around £75,000 to land the player from Danish outfit, Viborg, according to the Daily Record.

Motherwell boss Jens Berthem Askou knows the versatile winger well from his time in Denmark.

Read Also: Done Deal: Super Eagles Goalkeeper Joins Greek Club Volos

Said arrived Viborg from Dabo Babes Academy in 2020, and has caught the eye with this impressive displays for the club.

The 23-year-old scored 11 goals and registered 11 assists in 112 appearances during his time with Viborg.

Golden Eaglets

Said was one of the top performers for Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup hosted by Brazil

He hugged the headlines after netting a hat-trick for the Golden Eaglets in the 3-2 victory over Ecuador.

The Kano-born star featured in all of Nigeria’s games at the competition.

The Golden Eaglets were knocked out 3-1 by The Netherlands in the Round of 16.

By Adeboye Amosu



