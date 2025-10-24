Serie A: Akinsanmiro Bags First Assist As Pisa Hold Milan To 2-2 Draw

Ebenezer Akinsanmiro provided his first assist as Pisa held AC Milan to a 2-2 draw in a Serie A clash on Friday.

Akinsanmiro saw action for 90 minutes in the match which was his sixth in the Italian topflight this season.

The 20-year-old who is on loan from Inter Milan, set up teammate M’Bala Nzola whose strike out Pisa 2-1 ahead with four minutes left to play.

But a 93rd minute goal by Zachary Athekame made it 2-2 thereby earning Milan a share of the points.

Rafael Leao had opened the scoring for Milan in the seventh minute before Juan Cuadrado drew Pisa level in the 60th minute.

Also Read: No Release Clause In Osimhen’s Contract — Galatasaray President Ozbek

Despite the draw Pisa are still i. The relegation zone as they occupy 18th place on four points after eight matches played.

For Milan, they remain in first position on 17 points but could lose the spot if Inter Milan, Napoli and AS Roma win their own fixtures.

By James Agberebi



