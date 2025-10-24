No Release Clause In Osimhen’s Contract — Galatasaray President Ozbek

Galatasaray president Durzan Ozbek has confirmed there is no release clause in Victor Osimhen’s contract,reports Completesports.com.

The Turkish Super Lig champions signed the Nigeria international from Napoli this summer on a permanent transfer triggering the €75m release clause in his contract.

Osimhen spent the 2024/25 season on loan at the RAMS Park.

Ozbek also defended the huge transfer fee they paid for the for the powerful striker.

“Osimhen’s contract doesn’t include an exit clause,” Ozbek he said during a sponsorship press conference on Friday.

“He’s an extremely successful player who will serve Galatasaray for many years to come.

“Perhaps on the day of our transfer, there was talk that the amount was high, but today, the prevailing opinion in the football community is that the transfer fee was low and the player’s value is much higher.

“Transparency is crucial in transfers at Galatasaray. Every player contract is extremely transparent and compliant with the federation, UEFA, and FIFA.

“While Galatasaray is doing all of this, it also evaluates its own financial structure. We see the results of this both on the field and in Galatasaray’s financial structure. Our march to success will continue unchanged.”

By Adeboye Amosu



