Dessers To Play Under Former Liverpool Coach At Panathinaikos

Super Eagles forward Cyriel Dessers will now work under a new head coach at Panathinaikos following the appointment of Rafa Benitez on Friday, reports Completesports.com.

Benitez’s appointment was confirmed by Panathinaikos on their official website.

The Spaniard is making his return to football management since parting ways with LaLiga club Celta Vigo last year.

Panathinaikos have endured a poor start to the season.

The Greens have recorded two wins, three draws, and one defeat in six league matches.

The 20-time Super League champions lost 3-1 to Dutch club Feyenoord in a UEFA Europa League tie on Thursday.

Dessers, who joined Panathinaikos from Scottish Premiership giants , Rangers in the summer is currently recuperating from an injury.

The Nigeria international has scored twice in four appearances for the club.

By Adeboye Amosu



