EPL: Onyeka Eyes First Start As Brentford Host Liverpool

Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka will be aiming to be on the starting line as Brentford welcome reigning champions Liverpool in Saturday’s Premier League late kickoff clash.

Onyeka Targets First Start

The Nigerian international has made five appearances for Brentford this ongoing season; all came as a substitute.



He has, however, bagged one assist as the team lost 2-1 to Sunderland in August.

Sitting 13th in the Premier League table with five points separating themselves from both the relegation zone and Saturday’s opponents Liverpool in third, Brentford are looking to claim back-to-back top-flight victories for the first time since winning four in a row between April and May of last season.



Much of their resurgence owes to talisman Igor Thiago, who has struck five Premier League goals this term – a tally bettered only by Erling Haaland (11) and Antoine Semenyo (6).

Head To Head

Against Liverpool, Brentford lost just one of their first three Premier League encounters (W1 D1), but since a 3-1 home triumph in January 2023, the Bees have suffered defeat in each of their last five meetings with the Reds by an aggregate score of 12-1.

The Swede has scored in all four of his appearances against Brentford. No player has a better 100% scoring rate against an opponent in the competition.

Starting Lineup

Brentford: Kelleher; Collins, Van den Berg, Pinnock; Kayode, Henderson, Yarmolyuk, Lewis-Potter; Damsgaard; Schade, Thiago



Liverpool: Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Ekitike



