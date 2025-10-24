10 Fierce Battles: How Super Eagles Fared Against Gabon, Cameroon In World Cup Qualifiers

After failing to secure an automatic qualification ticket, Nigeria’s Super Eagles have another opportunity to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup via the African playoffs, scheduled to take place in Morocco in November 2025.

The Super Eagles will fight for the playoffs’ sole ticket with Gabon, Cameroon and DR Congo.

The winner among the four teams will represent Africa at the Intercontinental playoffs in Mexico in March 2026.

Ahead of the African playoffs, Completesports.com’s JAMES AGBEREBI looks back at how the Super Eagles have fared in 10 previous clashes with Gabon and Cameroon, as well as a walkover against Dr Congo in FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

GABON

Nigeria 1-0 Gabon (1990 World Cup Qualifiers – First Leg, Group Stage)

The Super Eagles first encountered Gabon in the World Cup qualifiers during the race for the 1990 edition in Italy.

After getting a bye in the first round, the Super Eagles were drawn in Group C alongside Gabon, Cameroon and Angola in the second round.

The matchday one fixture saw the Super Eagles host Gabon at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

Just five minutes into the contest, Wole Odegbami, younger brother to the legendary Segun Odegbami, put the Super Eagles 1-0 ahead — a lead they held onto for the remainder of the encounter.

Gabon 2-1 Nigeria (1990 World Cup Qualifiers – Second Leg, Group Stage)

In the reverse fixture, the Super Eagles suffered a 2-1 defeat — their first after four rounds of matches played in the qualifiers.

After the conclusion of the group stage, the Super Eagles finished second while Cameroon topped the group.

By finishing top, Cameroon progressed to the playoffs, where they defeated Tunisia 3-0 on aggregate to qualify for the 1990 World Cup.

Gabon 1-1 Nigeria (2006 World Cup Qualifiers – First Leg, Group Stage)

The Super Eagles and Gabon crossed paths again in the qualifiers for the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany.

To secure the sole ticket, Nigeria had to finish top in a group that also featured Algeria, Zimbabwe, Angola and Rwanda.

Their first fixture with Gabon was on matchday five in Libreville, which ended 1-1. Gabon took the lead in the 29th minute, but Yakubu Aiyegbeni equalised for the Super Eagles in the 50th minute.

Nigeria 2-0 Gabon (2006 World Cup Qualifiers – Second Leg, Group Stage)

The return leg between Nigeria and Gabon was played in Port Harcourt, with the Super Eagles winning 2-0 thanks to late goals from Julius Aghahowa (79th minute) and Nwankwo Kanu (81st minute).

Despite finishing level on points (21) with Angola and boasting a superior goal difference (+14), the Super Eagles lost the ticket to Angola on the head-to-head rule.

Angola had earlier beaten Nigeria 1-0 in Luanda and held the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw in Kano.

CAMEROON

Nigeria 1-1 Cameroon (1970 World Cup Qualifiers – First Leg, First Round)

In the first round of the 1970 World Cup African qualifiers, the Super Eagles were paired with Cameroon.

The first leg took place in Lagos, with Cameroon holding the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw.

Cameroon 2-3 Nigeria (1970 World Cup Qualifiers – Second Leg, First Round)

However, in the second leg played in Douala, the Super Eagles triumphed 3-2 and progressed to the second round.

After overcoming Ghana in the next round, the Super Eagles joined Morocco and Sudan in the final stage. The three teams clashed in a home-and-away format, with Morocco finishing top to claim the sole ticket to the 1970 World Cup in Mexico.

The Super Eagles placed second, while Sudan finished third.

Nigeria 2-0 Cameroon (1990 World Cup Qualifiers – First Leg, Group Stage)

The Super Eagles and Cameroon met again in the 1990 World Cup qualifiers, after being drawn in the same group with Angola and Gabon.

Their first meeting was in Ibadan, where goals from the late Stephen Keshi and Samson Siasia earned Nigeria a 2-0 victory.

Cameroon 1-0 Nigeria (1990 World Cup Qualifiers – Second Leg, Group Stage)

The second leg (the final group match) was played in Yaounde, where a Francois Omam-Biyik strike in the 31st minute sealed a 1-0 win for the Indomitable Lions, who topped the group and advanced to the playoffs.

Nigeria 4-0 Cameroon (2018 World Cup Qualifiers – First Leg, Group Stage)

The 2018 World Cup qualifiers saw Nigeria placed in a tough group with Cameroon, Algeria and Zambia.

After wins in their opening two matches against Zambia (2-1 away) and Algeria (3-1 home), the Super Eagles hosted Cameroon on matchday three in Uyo.

It turned out to be a one-sided contest as the Super Eagles ran out 4-0 winners, with goals from Odion Ighalo, John Obi Mikel, Victor Moses and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Cameroon 1-1 Nigeria (2018 World Cup Qualifiers – Second Leg, Group Stage)

The Indomitable Lions hosted Nigeria in the return leg in Yaounde, but could only manage a 1-1 draw.

Moses Simon gave the Super Eagles the lead in the 30th minute before Vincent Aboubakar equalised from the penalty spot on 74 minutes.

Nigeria eventually finished top of the group to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

DR CONGO

No Previous World Cup Qualifier Clashes Between Nigeria and DR Congo

The Super Eagles and DR Congo have never met in an African senior men’s World Cup qualifier before.

The first possible encounter between both nations could have been in the second round of the 1978 World Cup qualifiers, but DR Congo (then known as Zaire) withdrew, handing Nigeria a walkover victory and a place in the third round.

However, the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 1978 World Cup, as they lost the final group ticket to Tunisia, who topped a three-team group that also included Egypt.



