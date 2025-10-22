What Are The Chances Of The Super Eagles Of Nigeria Against Gabon?

Get the latest football news and a news update on the Super Eagles of Nigeria as they navigate the World Cup 2026 Playoffs in Africa. This episode brings you the latest on Nigeria’s journey. Stay tuned for complete Sports coverage!

Topics Discussed in Video;

* The Super Eagles Of Nigeria Set For Clash With Gabon In The African Playoff For The 2026 FIFA World Cup

* Analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of Gabon

* Barring any injuries, should Eric Chelle stick to the last 23-man squad list for the playoffs?

* The Super Falcons Of Nigeria Prepare To Kick Off 2026 WAFCON Qualifiers Against Benin Republic

