Chukwueze Ruled Out Of Fulham Vs Newcastle United

Samuel Chukwueze will miss Fulham’s trip to Newcastle United on Saturday due to a calf injury, Completesports.com reports.

Chukwueze sustained the injury in Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic two weeks ago.

The injury forced the winger to miss Fulham’s 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal last weekend.

“Some good news, or fresh news. Others is not so good, unfortunately for us,” Silva was quoted by the club’s official website.

“Starting from the back, Kenny was already involved in the last game – not 100 per cent, but he was already on the bench. He has had a good week so far and he is going to be in contention for the game.

“Joachim Andersen, as we expected and as I mentioned after the match, has a muscle injury. It’s not so serious, but he is going to be out and not available for the Newcastle match, Antonee Robinson neither, as well. Chukwueze still out, Rodrigo out.

Chukwueze linked up with the Whites from AC Milan on a season-long loan deal in the summer.

The 26-year-old has registered one assist in two league appearances for Fulham.

By Adeboye Amosu




