Slot Provides Injury Update On Four Liverpool Stars Ahead Brighton Clash

Arne Slot has provided news on the injury status of Jeremie Frimpong, Alexander Isak, Ryan Gravenberch and Alisson Becker.

Frimpong and Isak both picked up issues during the first half of the midweek Champions League win at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Gravenberch missed the trip to Germany as a result of a twisted ankle, while Alisson has been sidelined since sustaining an injury at Galatasaray last month.

Speaking at his pre-Brentford press conference on Friday morning (via liverpoolfc.com), head coach Slot said: “Jeremie is not in a good place.

“What I mean with that is he is definitely not going to play tomorrow or next week. [A] hamstring injury so that’s going to take a while.

“Alex, not too bad. [A] question mark for the weekend, so let’s see where he is then.

“And that’s the same to be said about Ryan. He didn’t travel with us [to Frankfurt], so today we are in again. Yesterday we were in as well but we had a day to travel. Let’s see where he is today.

“Alisson is not in the squad tomorrow. That’s also going to take a little bit longer.”

The Reds travel to Gtech Community Stadium to face Brighton in a Premier League clash on Saturday.

Slot and his players would be looking to end a run if four straight Premier League defeat when they face Brighton.



