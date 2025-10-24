Simon: I Will Always Give My Best For Paris FC

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has vowed to give his best for Paris FC in their quest to remain in Ligue 1.



Simon, who joined the club this summer from Nantes, has netted two goals in eight appearances this ongoing season.



Speaking ahead of tonight’s clash, the Nigerian international stated that he’s optimistic Paris FC will overcome Nantes.



“I could have stayed there for twenty years,” Simon admitted during Thursday’s press conference, as per Le Parisien.

Read Also:Dessers To Play Under Former Liverpool Coach At Panathinaikos



“I had a strong bond with the supporters. I kept the Nantes jersey in my heart, I still have it at home.But we didn’t talk about the match, because we know we’re going to win.



“There’s also ambition at Nantes. But here, we feel more of a desire to do something. It’s a different playing philosophy. I’m happy with my start to the season, but I’m going to give even more.”



