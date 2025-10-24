El Clasico Showdown: Real Madrid, Barcelona Battle For La Liga Supremacy At The Bernabeu

Real Madrid are set to welcome Barcelona in an El Clasico clash scheduled to take place on Sunday, 26 October 2025 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The two Spanish giants are set for a top spot battle in the La Liga standings with Barca looking to yet again defeat Los Blancos in arguably the most watched fixture in football.

Teams’ Form and Recent Performances

Real Madrid

Real Madrid have had an almost unblemished 2025/26 season under new head coach Xabi Alonso following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti.

The Spanish giants have been in scintillating form having won all but one of their matches across all competitions this season which culminated in them claiming top spot in the league standings as well as sitting pretty well in the top eight of the UEFA Champions League league phase table following a 1-0 win over Juventus in matchday three of the European competition.

Jude Bellingham gave Madrid a well deserved lead in the second half to continue their 100 percent start to the competition they have won a record 15 times.

Alonso’s side’s only loss of the campaign was the embarrassing 5-2 defeat to their city rivals Atletico Madrid in the league last month.

El Clasico will no doubt be Madrid’s biggest test as they face a side they have failed to defeat on four different occasions last season.

Barcelona

Barcelona started the 2025/26 season in an impressive fashion just as how they ended the 2024/25 campaign which saw them win the domestic treble ( La Liga, Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana).

However, the Blaugrana lost their two matches just before the last international break. A 2-1 loss at home to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League was followed by a shocking 4-1 defeat away to Sevilla.

It has been a different affair for Hansi Flick’s side after the break as they have won each of their two matches since then. A 6-1 home thrashing of Greek giants Olympiacos came right after a narrow 2-1 win against Girona in the Catalan derby.

Barca will now be going into the heavy clash with Real Madrid with some sort of confidence.

Head-To-Head Record

Real Madrid and Barcelona have met on 216 occasions across all competitions. Los Blancos hold a slender lead with 106 victories to Barca’s 104 wins while 51 matches have ended with the two teams sharing the spoils.

The last eight matches between these two sides have ended in four victories apiece with Madrid winning the first four while Barca have won each of the last four including a 4-3 triumph which puts them on the brink of winning their 25th top-flight title last term.

A brace from Raphinha as well as Lamine Yamal and Eric Garcia’s strikes meant Kylian Mbappe’s hat-trick counted almost for nothing for Madrid, who lost four Clasicos in a season for the first time since the 1982/83 term.

Key Players To Watch Out For

Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe has been in a breathtaking form since the beginning of the season having scored 16 goals in all competitions.

The France international scored in each of his last 11 matches for both club and country. However, he was unable to extend this feat in the win over Juventus on Wednesday night.

Mbappe is currently the top goalscorer in the La Liga with 10 goals. He is also the joint-top scorer in the Champions League alongside Bayern Munich talisman Harry Kane with five goals each.

Vinicius Junior

Vinicius is another player Barcelona will be wary of in this El Clasico with his explosive pace, exceptional dribbling with his quick feet and agility, and improved finishing.

Despite nowhere near his best, the 25-year-old Brazilian has managed to score six goals and provide as many assists for los Blancos.

Barcelona

Lamine Yamal

Yamal is undoubtedly Barca’s golden boy, who is likely going to pose all sorts of troubles for Madrid’s defence. Despite having injury troubles which has limited him to just seven matches, the teenage sensation still has eight goal contributions (three goals and five assists).

An inverted right-footed winger who cuts inside, combined with exceptional dribbling, close ball control, and a mature playmaking ability, the 18-year-old has all the attributes to unlock Madrid and hand them their second loss of the term.

Marcus Rashford

Rashford is arguably Barca’s best player so far this campaign. The Manchester United loanee seems to have rejuvenated his career in Spain as his five goals and six assists including a brace against Olympiacos on Tuesday point to this direction.

The 27-year-old, who is in a rich vein of form, has the speed, versatility, dribbling and incredible finishing ability to hurt the league leaders.

Team News

Real Madrid

Real Madrid are set to be without Rudiger in this El Clasico as he remains sidelined due a muscular issue he sustained during the international break in September.

Alaba was substituted out of last weekend’s match against Getafe owing to a calf injury. The Austrian will not be available in El Clasico.

Dani Ceballos and Dean Huijsen are both expected to return to the team after missing out in the victory over Juve.

Dani Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also expected to make a return to the team after being on the sidelines for quite a number of games.

Barcelona

Raphinha is anticipated for a return this El Clasico even as his hamstring injury has taken longer than expected.

Olmo will not return to action until at least the beginning of November after suffering a calf injury earlier this month while playing for Spain on international duty.

Goalkeeping duo, Marc Andre ter Stegen and Joan Garcia are out of this fixture due to injury leaving Wojciech Szczęsny as the man in between the sticks for Barcelona.

Robert Lewandowski and Gavi are long term absentees therefore won’t be available for selection.

Possible Starting Line-ups

Real Madrid

Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Militao, Carreras; Tchouameni, Bellingham, Camavinga; Brahim, Mbappe, Vinicius

Barcelona

Szczęsny; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Balde; Casado, De Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, Rashford, Yamal

By Habeeb Kuranga



