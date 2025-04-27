Close Menu
    Serie A: Chukwueze Benched Again As AC Milan Beat Venezia Away

    Nigeria winger Samuel Chukwueze was benched again as AC Milan defeated Venezia 2-0 in their Serie A clash on Sunday.

    Chukwueze was named among the substitutes in AC Milan’s Coppa Italia win over rivals Inter Milan in midweek.

    The 25-year-old also stayed on the bench for 90 minutes against Venezia at the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo.

    He has scored thrice in 24 league appearances for Sergio Conceiao’s side this season.

    Christian Pulisic opened scoring for Milan after five minutes.

    A poor clearance fell straight to Alex Jimenez and Youssouf Fofana immediately threaded through for Pulisic to spring the offside trap, beating Lonut Radu one-on-one.

    Substitute Santiago Gimenez netted the second for the visitors deep into stoppage time.

