I Think I’m One Of The Best Defenders In The World –Saliba

Arsenal defender William Saliba believes he is currently one of the best defenders in the world.

The France international defender has received heaps of praise since he became a first-team regular at Arsenal.

Saliba’s performances for both club and country have seen him recognised among the finest defenders in world football and praised by some as the best.

The North London club signed the centre back from Saint-Étienne for a fee of €30m in 2019.

The 24-year-old has made 129 appearances since he signed for the Gunners and has played a crucial part in their transformation under Mikel Arteta to being regular contenders in the Premier League title race.

Despite his impressive displays, the Frenchman preferred to stay humble when comparing himself to the best defenders in European football.

When asked in an interview with Téléfoot (via Get French Football News) if he believes he is the best defender in world Saliba said, “I think I am one of the best, but not yet the best defender in the world. I can still become much better one day, I hope to improve.”

Saliba and his Arsenal teammates would hope to overcome Paris Saint-Germain over two legs in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Thr Gunners would host PSG who have already been crowned French Ligue 1 champions.



