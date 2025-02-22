Serie A: Chukwueze Subbed On In AC Milan Loss To Torino

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze was in action as AC Milan lost 2-1 to Torino in Saturday’s Serie A game.



The Nigerian international who was making his 20th appearance, has netted two goals in the ongoing season for AC Milan.



Chukwueze came on as a substitute in the 88th minute for Alejandro Jimenez.



However, Torino took the lead in bizarre fashion after just five minutes, with Mike Maignan’s attempted clearance ricocheting off Malick Thiaw and into his own net.

Read Also: U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles To Face Cote d’Ivoire In Friendlies



Milan were awarded a golden opportunity to equalise in the 32nd minute when Marcus Pedersen was penalised for handball, but Vanja Milinkovic-Savic guessed correctly to keep out Pulisic’s spot-kick.



Milinkovic-Savic made a string of fine saves to keep the Rossoneri at bay until the 74th minute, when his resistance was finally broken by Tijjani Reijnders’ fierce strike into the top corner.



However, just two minutes later, Gieitis scored what proved to be the winner, latching onto a free-kick and drilling a low shot beyond Maignan.







