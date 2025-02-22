Close Menu
    La Liga: Sadiq Features As Atletico Madrid Edge Valencia

    Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq was in action as Atletico Madrid defeated Valencia 3-0 in Saturday’s La Liga game.

    The Nigerian international who was making his fifth appearance, has scored one goal for Valencia this ongoing season.

    He was substituted in the 74th minute for Perez.

    Atletico Madrid took the lead in the 12th minute through Alvarez’s fine finish to silence the home supporters.

    In the 30th minute, Alvarez grabbed his brace with another brilliant goal before Correa took the game beyond Valencia’s reach when he scored in the 80th minute.

    The defeat means Valencia sit 18th on the league table with 23 points while Atletico Madrid sit second on 53 poimts.



    1 Comment

    1. Charles on

      Valencia didn’t play against BILBAO but athletico Madrid, correct your mistake quickly so as not to get penalized for wrong information

      Reply
