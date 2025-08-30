Serie A Is Very Difficult –Modric

Croatia legendary captain Luka Modric has confessed on how tough the Italian Serie A is.

The former Real Madrid midfielder was in the starting XI for Friday’s 2-0 victory over Lecce at the Stadio Via del Mare, and his free kick was nodded in by Ruben Loftus-Cheek, before Christian Pulisic scored late on.

“I feel really good, everything is perfect. I get along with my teammates, I feel relaxed. I still need to find a house, but apart from that, it’s all good!” Modric told DAZN and Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia).

“Of course, it all feels even better when you win.”

The Rossoneri changed from the initial 4-3-3 idea to a 3-5-2, so what is Allegri asking from Modric?

“We are still getting to know each other, he asked me to help the team move with more fluidity. I am working to get into shape physically and I hope to be at 100 per cent after the break for international duty.

“The coach asks me to talk a lot on the pitch, as there are many young players, and they need confidence.”

He famously became a Milan supporter during his childhood in Croatia, so what convinced him to finally make his Serie A dream come true at the age of 39?

“I have always watched Italian football, there are a lot of Croatian players here, and I above all appreciated Milan. I played many games against Italian teams, I know how organised they are tactically in every phase,” replied Modric.

“I do still need to get used to it, as this is a very difficult league. We need to be on our toes in every match and give everything we’ve got to win.

“So far, I am really enjoying what I’ve seen.”



