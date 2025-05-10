Serie A. Lookman Faces Late Fitness Test For Roma Clash

Ademola Lookman is doubtful for Atalanta’s Serie A clash with AS Roma on Monday as a result of injury, Completesports.com reports.

The Nigeria international missed training on Friday due to an Achilles tendon.

The injury has put his availability for the clash with Roma in doubt, according to reports.

Lookman will be evaluated leading up to the match slated for the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

The 27-year-old ended his six-game goal drought by netting in Atalanta’s 4-0 victory over Monza last weekend.

The reigning African Player of the Year has started La Dea’s last 10 league games, scoring four goals across that spell.

Lookman has registered 19 goals and seven assists across all competitions for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

Atalanta are third on the Serie A table with 68 points, five points ahead of fifth-placed Roma.

By Adeboye Amosu





