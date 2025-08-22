Should State Governments Hands Off Football Clubs In The NPFL? — Fashola Says Yes

Taking some insights from former Lagos State Governor/ Federal Minister, H.E. Babatunde Raji Fashola’s Keynote Speech During Dr. Mumini Alao’s Autobiography Launch in Lagos.

Topics Discussed in Video;

*Should Clubs in The NPFL and the Nigerian Football Pyramid By Extension Be Fully Owned and Controlled By The Private Sector?

* How can this be achieved?

*Should The Fans Of These Clubs Have A Stake In Their Affairs As Seen In Some Clubs Across Major Leagues in Europe?

Related: Will Super Eagles B Early Exit In CHAN ’24 Have Any Implications On Eric Chelle’s Future

USEFUL LINKS

Fashola Urges State Governments To Privatise Football Clubs For Sustainability

✅ https://www.completesports.com/fashola-urges-state-governments-to-privatise-football-clubs-for-sustainability/

Gusau Hails Alao On Autobiography Launch

✅ https://www.completesports.com/gusau-hails-alao-on-autobiography-launch/

