Simeone Wants More From Lookman Despite Strong Start At Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone believed Ademola Lookman can do more for the team despite impressive start to life at the club.

Lookman registered a goal, and an assist on his debut for Atletico Madrid against Real Betis.

The Nigeria international has far scored three goals and registered two assists in five appearances across all competitions for the Red and Whites.

Simeone has however tasked the the winger to work on the defensive side of his game.

Red Also:Henry Urges Barcelona To Sign Osimhen

“He fits the team perfectly. We just need him to add more collective defensive work to his attacking quality and fully embrace the team spirit that’s always been essential for us,” Simeone told reporters.

Simeone also highlighted Lookman’s individual qualities.

“He has different qualities compared to our other forwards. He’s more of a specialist in one-on-ones than in combination play, even though he can do that as well, and he immediately made a very good impact on the team,” he added.

Atletico will host Espanyol in a league clash at the Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday (today).



