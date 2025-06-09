Simon Rejects Move To Another French Club

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon will not move to another French club this summer, Completesports.com.

Simon is expected to an end to his six-year stint with Antoine Kamboure’s side this summer.

The 29-year-old has one-year left on his contract with the Canaries, and has been linked with a move away from the club.

Olympic Marseille, Stade Rennes and newly promoted Paris FC are reportedly interested in the former Levante player.

According to French news outlet, Live Foot, Simon has ruled out a move to a French club.

The pacy winger want to join a club outside France.

He has been linked with a move to Premier League club, Everton.



